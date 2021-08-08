SKALE Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.61 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $325.83 million and $36.61 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.84 or 0.00816214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00099138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039644 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

