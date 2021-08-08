Smoothy (SMTY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $704,833.00

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges. Smoothy has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $704,833.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00126901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00146595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,298.25 or 1.00361079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.79 or 0.00792469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

