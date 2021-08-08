S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.2% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $971,046,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in S&P Global by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.58. 1,140,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,259. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

