Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $939,213.00

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.36 million and $939,213.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

