SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after buying an additional 90,911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,393,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after buying an additional 338,781 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,374,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $352.09. 2,123,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.01. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $352.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

