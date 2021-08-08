SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stake Cut by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,280 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aries Wealth Management owned 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. 604,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,908. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.66.

