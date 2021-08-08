Spendcoin (SPND) Trading Down 44.5% Over Last Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00054675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00848639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00099729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00040578 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

