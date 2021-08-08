SPINDLE (SPD) Market Cap Tops $298,792.61

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $298,792.61 and approximately $108.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,382.52 or 0.99790868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00029708 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $457.71 or 0.01052857 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00349903 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00364214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00068180 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004504 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

