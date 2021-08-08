Sportcash One (SCONEX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $59,425.00

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Sportcash One has a total market cap of $272,374.31 and approximately $59,425.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00044495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00124005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00148403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,652.29 or 1.00217893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.51 or 0.00790931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using U.S. dollars.

