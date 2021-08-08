STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,480.00

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STARSHIP has traded 78.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $12,480.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00044288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00131453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00145329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,235.16 or 0.99969098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.83 or 0.00783449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

