Step Finance Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Step Finance has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $889,913.40 and approximately $1.19 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00127487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00146281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,169.53 or 1.00221420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.06 or 0.00789759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

