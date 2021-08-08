Strong Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Strong has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $30.11 million and $2.77 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $217.74 or 0.00492742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00127846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00146478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,290.26 or 1.00227553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.23 or 0.00790298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

