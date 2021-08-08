SushiSwap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $254.75 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.19 billion and $254.75 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $9.36 or 0.00021481 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.68 or 0.00818875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00099347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00039574 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SUSHI is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 230,770,906 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

