SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 135.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of ACIU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,860. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market cap of $525.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.78.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 34.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in AC Immune in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 2,711.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in AC Immune in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

