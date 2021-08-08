Swap Reaches Market Cap of $392,788.87 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Swap has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $392,788.87 and approximately $483.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00134836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00145804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,251.21 or 0.99902985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.35 or 0.00783847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 13,742,460 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

