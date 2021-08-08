Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001777 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00044495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00124005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,715,799 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

