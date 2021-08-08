Symbol (XYM) Price Up 5.3% This Week

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Symbol has a total market cap of $697.82 million and $2.02 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00134836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00145804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,251.21 or 0.99902985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.35 or 0.00783847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Symbol’s total supply is 7,919,983,520 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463,410,165 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

