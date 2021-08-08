Syntropy (NOIA) Achieves Market Cap of $126.35 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $126.35 million and approximately $613,999.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Syntropy has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00052683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.91 or 0.00825251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00099635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00039697 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 436,103,386 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

