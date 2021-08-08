Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0262 on Major Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $600,033.39 and $49.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,557.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $557.17 or 0.01279169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.87 or 0.00332591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00131842 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003134 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.