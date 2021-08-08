The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 2.1% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.27 on Friday, hitting $329.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,462. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.52. The company has a market cap of $350.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

