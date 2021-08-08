The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.93% of The Home Depot worth $3,166,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.84. 2,656,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

