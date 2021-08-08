The Sandbox (SAND) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $233.79 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001429 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $433.97 million and approximately $233.79 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006814 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.02 or 0.01197157 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

