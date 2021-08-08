Thingschain Market Capitalization Tops $50,078.29 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $50,078.29 and approximately $905.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,246.74 or 1.00376133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00029770 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00067930 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000799 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010618 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

