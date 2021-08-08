ThreeFold Trading Down 13.1% This Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $4,429.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00127487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00146281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,169.53 or 1.00221420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.06 or 0.00789759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold was first traded on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

