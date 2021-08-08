Tierion (TNT) Reaches Market Cap of $52.14 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.89 or 0.00812780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00098200 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00039594 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

TNT is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

