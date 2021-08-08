Titan Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.84 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $136.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006171 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000077 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

