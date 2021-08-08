Tixl Price Tops $0.14 (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Tixl coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tixl has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Tixl has a market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $494,347.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

