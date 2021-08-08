Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires C$81,249.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,249.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,823,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$286,762,105.58.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,664.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,142.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00.

TSE TOU traded down C$0.33 on Friday, reaching C$32.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,874. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.76 billion and a PE ratio of 7.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 3.4214796 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOU. Raymond James upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.50 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.31.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

