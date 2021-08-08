TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after acquiring an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,909,000 after acquiring an additional 119,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,155,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $173.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,581,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,593. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $455.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

