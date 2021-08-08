TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after buying an additional 1,065,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 765,729 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,467,697,000 after purchasing an additional 522,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $415.12. 1,944,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.