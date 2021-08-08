TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.0% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,843. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.