TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 283.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OTIS stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.14. 1,938,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,677. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $91.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

