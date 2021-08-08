TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $55,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,632,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,272. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

