TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.84. 2,656,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,462. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.52. The stock has a market cap of $350.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.