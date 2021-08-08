TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,457,000 after buying an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $874,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $888,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.3% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $603.45. 414,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,531. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $571.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,793 shares of company stock worth $49,091,019. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

