TrueDeck Achieves Market Capitalization of $401,123.08 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $401,123.08 and $17,052.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $352.21 or 0.00814388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00098887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00039472 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars.

