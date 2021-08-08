TrumpCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $370,016.31 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $370,016.31 and $595.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lition (LIT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

