TrustToken Tops 24 Hour Volume of $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00052080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.50 or 0.00816210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00099084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00039675 BTC.

TRU is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

