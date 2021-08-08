TurtleNetwork (TN) Trading Down 54.8% Over Last 7 Days

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $691.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 54.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001893 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

