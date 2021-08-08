UniLend Hits Market Cap of $25.58 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $25.58 million and $2.05 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001889 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00052022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00815593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00098855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00039467 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

