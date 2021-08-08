Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.50. 2,480,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,121. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

