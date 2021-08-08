Unisocks Trading Up 25.4% Over Last Week (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for about $157,443.07 or 3.60443406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $49.44 million and $326,989.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded up 25.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00053604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.58 or 0.00825500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00099982 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00039706 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

