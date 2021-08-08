Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Acquired by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the quarter. Universal makes up about 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Universal worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,997,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,794,000 after acquiring an additional 241,357 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 863,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after buying an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 200,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $230,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UVV traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $50.92. 90,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,492. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

