Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Universal Display updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $24.59 on Friday, reaching $209.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,108. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $161.01 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

