Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 14.4% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 238,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 39,261 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $52.31. 4,736,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,710,866. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05.

