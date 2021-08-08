Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.65. The stock had a trading volume of 634,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,612. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

