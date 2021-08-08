Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Raised by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.9% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $53,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.69. The company had a trading volume of 476,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $243.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.