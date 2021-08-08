Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.8% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $157,039,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,062,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after acquiring an additional 411,693 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 133,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 94,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,843,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,218. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.