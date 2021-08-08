Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 144,321 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,252. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38.

