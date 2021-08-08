Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.24. 4,329,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.